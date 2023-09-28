- Cast Your Vote For Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024
Cast Your Vote For Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024
- Updated: September 28, 2023
Champions aspire to a spot in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Now, you can help make their dreams come true.
The polls are now open for fan voting for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Cast your vote for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 here.
You can vote for as many candidates as you like. Enter your email address and submit your vote. You are permitted one ballot and can vote for as many candidates as you like on that ballot.
Ana Ivanovic joins Carlos Moya, Flavia Pennetta, and former doubles world No. 1 champions Leander Paes, Cara Black, and Daniel Nestor as one of accomplished champions from six nations on the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s 2024 ballot for Hall of Fame induction in the Player Category.