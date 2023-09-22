Tsitsipas: Djokovic is GOAT, But Federer Most Impactful

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece after the Men’s Singles Final match during day 14 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic stands alone as GOAT, but Roger Federer is tennis’ most impactful champion “by a landslide” says Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In an interview with Greek news agency ekathimerini.com, Tsitsipas reiterated his view that 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is the definitive GOAT.

“[Novak] is no doubt the best, going by numbers. He breaks record after record,” Tsitsipas told Yannis Palaiologos of Greek news agency ekathimerini.com. “That’s how he’s wired. He’s never happy; it’s like he’s always trying to prove something to someone.

“I don’t know what or to whom. It’s like he always wants a rematch. He has that glint in his eye… I never thought that Alcaraz would lose that [Cincinnati final]. Yet Djokovic found a way to make that happen.”

Still, despite Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam championships and the fact he owns a winning record against fellow Big 3 rivals Rafa Nadal and Federer, Tsitsipas says the Serbian superstar is not the most impactful player.

Tsitsipas says when it comes to serving as a tennis ambassador, popularizing the sport globally and playing with grace and class Federer is the best “by a landslide.”

“The finesse and beauty [Federer] brought to tennis, his magic on the court. I don’t think anyone else will ever match him,” Tsitsipas said.

King of clay Rafa Nadal is the greatest fighter in sport, Tsitsipas said.

“[Nadal is] the greatest fighter I have ever seen, and not just in tennis, but in any sport,” Tsitsipas said.