Tsitsipas: Djokovic is GOAT, But Federer Most Impactful
- Updated: September 22, 2023
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic stands alone as GOAT, but Roger Federer is tennis’ most impactful champion “by a landslide” says Stefanos Tsitsipas.
In an interview with Greek news agency ekathimerini.com, Tsitsipas reiterated his view that 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is the definitive GOAT.
“[Novak] is no doubt the best, going by numbers. He breaks record after record,” Tsitsipas told Yannis Palaiologos of Greek news agency ekathimerini.com. “That’s how he’s wired. He’s never happy; it’s like he’s always trying to prove something to someone.
“I don’t know what or to whom. It’s like he always wants a rematch. He has that glint in his eye… I never thought that Alcaraz would lose that [Cincinnati final]. Yet Djokovic found a way to make that happen.”
Still, despite Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam championships and the fact he owns a winning record against fellow Big 3 rivals Rafa Nadal and Federer, Tsitsipas says the Serbian superstar is not the most impactful player.
Tsitsipas says when it comes to serving as a tennis ambassador, popularizing the sport globally and playing with grace and class Federer is the best “by a landslide.”
“The finesse and beauty [Federer] brought to tennis, his magic on the court. I don’t think anyone else will ever match him,” Tsitsipas said.
King of clay Rafa Nadal is the greatest fighter in sport, Tsitsipas said.
“[Nadal is] the greatest fighter I have ever seen, and not just in tennis, but in any sport,” Tsitsipas said.