- Tsitsipas: Djokovic is GOAT, But Federer Most Impactful
- Cruz Hewitt, Lleyton Hewitt’s Son, Earns First Pro Win
- Roger Federer Visits United Nations, Encourages Support of Child Education
- Tennis Channel to Televise Laver Cup This Weekend
- Gillibrand, Capito and Sinema Introduce Bill to Award Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Withdraws from Laver Cup
- Taylor Fritz Shines on Catwalk at NY Fashion Week
- Simona Halep Hit with 4-Year Suspension for Doping
- Djokovic Withdraws From Shanghai
- Barbora Krejcikova Sweeps San Diego
- Emil Ruusuvuori Tops Tommy Paul, Sends Finland into First Davis Cup QF
- Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother
- Iga Swiatek Withdraws from Guadalajara Open
- Gauff’s US Open Win Most Viewed Women’s Major Final in ESPN History
- US Open Celebrates 50 Years of Equal Pay With Historic Finals
Cruz Hewitt, Lleyton Hewitt’s Son, Earns First Pro Win
-
- Updated: September 22, 2023
The Hewitt Tennis Dynasty is now on Cruz control.
Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt, earned his first pro victory last week at the Darwin International.
A devoted baseliner like his famous father, Cruz Hewitt defeated 25-year-old Brian Tran 3-6, 4-6, 10-5. Cruz Hewitt, who celebrates his 15th birthday on December 11th, cited two primary thrills from earning his first pro win.
First, Cruz made a spirited comeback to secure the win and secondly he got to take a day off from school to do it.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Cruz told the Herald Sun.
“I’m pretty stoked on getting that win because I had to come from behind. I was fired up to be honest … It’s cool getting to go to different places like here (Darwin) and it’s a lot of fun, but I came here to test myself at this level against some older players and see how I go.
“I also get to miss school today because I won, so that’s even better.”
Like father Lleyton, Hewitt possesses fast feet, flat strokes, a rock-solid two-handed backhand and plenty of positive energy on court.
Devoted tennis fans will recall the time the young Cruz Hewitt stepped in for his famous father to face Roger Federer in a charity exhibition in Australia. See the video above to re-live Federer vs. Hewitt…Cruz Hewitt.