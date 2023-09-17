- Barbora Krejcikova Sweeps San Diego
Barbora Krejcikova Sweeps San Diego
-
- Updated: September 17, 2023
Barbora Krejcikova rode a winning wave in San Diego.
Krejcikova swept San Diego with a double title triumph.
The 2021 Roland Garros singles and doubles champion charged to both the singles and doubles titles in San Diego on Saturday.
In a clash of Grand Slam champions, the 27-year-old Czech conquered Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to collect her seventh career singles title.
Krejcikova returned to court partnering compatriot Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the American pairing of CoCo Vandeweghe and Danielle Collins.
“I don’t know how I’m going to bring all these amazing trophies back home, because I already have three bags,” laughed Krejcikova, who is projected to return to the Top 10. “I think I’m only allowed to have three bags, so I don’t know what I’m going to do!”