Djokovic Withdraws From Shanghai

- Updated: September 18, 2023
Novak Djokovic has played some of his most dynamic tennis in China.
The world No. 1 will skip Shanghai next month.
The 36-year-old Serbian superstar needs a break after capturing his fourth US Open championship and leading Serbia back to the Davis Cup quarterfinals.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced he has withdrawn from the Rolex Shanghai Masters set for October 4-15th. The ATP returns to Shanghai for the first time since 2019 next month.
“Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China,” Djokovic posted on social media. “Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you again.”
Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you…— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 17, 2023
Four-time Shanghai champion Djokovic may well take the next five weeks to rest and recover.
Though Djokovic has not yet released his schedule for the end of the year on his website, his next tournament could be the Rolex Paris Masters, starting October 30th.