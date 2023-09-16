Emil Ruusuvuori Tops Tommy Paul, Sends Finland into First Davis Cup QF

SPLIT, CROATIA – SEPTEMBER 16: Captain Jarkko Nieminen (L) and Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland shake hands during the match against Tommy Paul of the United States on the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group D Stage match between USA and Finland at Arena Gripe Sports Centre on September 16, 2023 in Split, Croatia. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for ITF

Illness knocked Emil Ruusuvuori out of the US Open.

Inspiration helped Ruusuvuori seal Finland’s spot in its first Davis Cup quarterfinal.

Ruusuvuori broke American Tommy Paul twice in succession wrapping a 7-6(1), 6-4 victory to give Finland an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the United States in its best-of-three-match Davis Cup tie in Split, Croatia today.

Heroics from Ruusuvuori in the winner-take-all tie sends Finland into its first ever Davis Cup quarterfinals, while eliminating the United States from advancing.



🇫🇮 First time in the Final 8 🇫🇮@EmilRuusuvuori defeats Paul and Finland secure their place in the Quarter Finals in November!#DavisCup | @tennisfi pic.twitter.com/6XoVP9FVRj — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 16, 2023

Though Ruusuvuori tightened up a bit and couldn’t convert multiple match points when he served for it at 5-3, he came right back to break Paul, cap a tough two hour, 14-minute triumph and complete an emotional victory that left a few Finnish fans in tears afterward.

“You can hear it from the back it means a lot for the whole country for tennis in Finland it’s a huge thing,” Ruusuvuori said afterward. “Once again, we proved how strong this team is and we’re going to Malaga, yeah.

“I got a little tight a couple balls here and there. I needed to play precise tennis against Tommy. He’s so quick, he makes you play so many balls. I made a couple errors too early. The return game was great. I was gonna keep fighting at the end I was able to get it. I was feeling the pressure also. I hadn’t played for a couple of weeks you get into this moment and of course you feel the pressure a lot.”

Finland joins The Netherlands from Group D advancing to the elite eight in Malaga, Spain November 21-26th, while the U.S. and Croatia are eliminated.

A resilient Paul fought off four match points when Ruusuvuori served for it, including a sensational sliding backhand stab volley.

The 57th-ranked Ruusuvuori twice narrowly missed down the line drives, and ran out of challenges, before dropping serve as Paul closed to 4-5.