Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts after winning against Leandro Riedi of Switzerland during the Great Britain v Switzerland Match 1 on day 4 of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester at the AO Arena on September 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Emotions have empowered Andy Murray to historic heights on court.

On the day of his grandmother’s funeral, Murray delivered a moving Davis Cup victory—and tearful tribute to his beloved grandmother.

A gallant Murray battled by Swiss Davis Cup debutant Leandro Riedi 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 in a three hour, 10-minute marathon match at the Manchester Arena today.

Murray’s gritty win staked Great Britain to a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the best-of-three-match Davis Cup tie.

Afterward, the two-time Olympic gold-medal champion paid poignant tribute to his grandmother.