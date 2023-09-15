- Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother
- Updated: September 15, 2023
Emotions have empowered Andy Murray to historic heights on court.
On the day of his grandmother’s funeral, Murray delivered a moving Davis Cup victory—and tearful tribute to his beloved grandmother.
A gallant Murray battled by Swiss Davis Cup debutant Leandro Riedi 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 in a three hour, 10-minute marathon match at the Manchester Arena today.
Murray’s gritty win staked Great Britain to a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the best-of-three-match Davis Cup tie.
Afterward, the two-time Olympic gold-medal champion paid poignant tribute to his grandmother.
Andy's emotional post-match interview pic.twitter.com/7q5A3syQXh— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 15, 2023
“Today is a tough day for me, it’s actually my…sorry… it’s my gran’s funeral today,” Murray said in his on-court interview. “I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there.
“But gran, this one’s for you.”
An emotionally-drained Murray walked back to the court-side bench, buried his head in his towel and sobbed after that dedication.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka followed defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-4 to level the tie, 1-1, heading into the decisive doubles match.