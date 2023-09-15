10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts after winning against Leandro Riedi of Switzerland during the Great Britain v Switzerland Match 1 on day 4 of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester at the AO Arena on September 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Emotions have empowered Andy Murray to historic heights on court. 

On the day of his grandmother’s funeral, Murray delivered a moving Davis Cup victory—and tearful tribute to his beloved grandmother.

A gallant Murray battled by Swiss Davis Cup debutant Leandro Riedi 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 in a three hour, 10-minute marathon match at the Manchester Arena today.

Murray’s gritty win staked Great Britain to a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the best-of-three-match Davis Cup tie.

Afterward, the two-time Olympic gold-medal champion paid poignant tribute to his grandmother.



“Today is a tough day for me, it’s actually my…sorry… it’s my gran’s funeral today,” Murray said in his on-court interview. “I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there.

“But gran, this one’s for you.”

An emotionally-drained Murray walked back to the court-side bench, buried his head in his towel and sobbed after that dedication.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka followed defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-4 to level the tie, 1-1, heading into the decisive doubles match.