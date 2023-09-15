Iga Swiatek Withdraws from Guadalajara Open

Iga Swiatek has pulled out of Guadalajara. Photo credit: by Michael Cummo

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week’s Guadalajara Open tournament.

The four-time Grand Slam champion cited the need to rest and recovery ahead of the final stretch of the season.

“Unfortunately, I need to withdraw from the tournament in Guadalajara due to a change of schedule,” Swiatek posted on Twitter now known as X. “I need to list to my body. And as the season is very intense—our No. 1 priority is to play it to the end in good health and plan it wisely so we wouldn’t risk an injury.

Swiatek said she plans to return to the Tour in Tokyo.

Hey @geniebouchard 🇨🇦, we've swapped our magic lamps hoping for a tennis star and voilà!



Welcome to Guadalajara! 🎾🌮#GDLOpenAKRONxSanntander | @WTA pic.twitter.com/Z5wDshHngx — GDL OPEN AKRON WTA1000 (@WTAGuadalajara) September 14, 2023

The Guadalajara Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, has awarded a wild card to former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard.