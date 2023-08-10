Don't Miss
Nick Kyrgios, Jan-Lennard Struff Withdraw from US Open
- Updated: August 10, 2023
The US Open is over before it began for Nick Kyrgios and Jan-Lennard Struff.
The big-serving pair both withdrew from this month’s US Open today. Both men also withdrew from Wimbledon.
The 2022 Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has struggled to regain strength and stability in his knee since undergoing surgery last January. World No. 92 Kyrgios has played just once match this season, losing to Yibing Wu in his Stuttgart return in June.
World No. 25 Struff, who was runner-up in Madrid and Stuttgart, has been nursing a hip injury.
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) and Diego Schwartman (ARG) move into the main draw with the departures of Kyrgios and Struff.
Radu Albot (MDA) is now the first player out.
