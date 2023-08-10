- Nick Kyrgios, Jan-Lennard Struff Withdraw from US Open
Carlos Alcaraz Recounts “Shock” Meeting Maria Sharapova
-
- Updated: August 10, 2023
A chance elevator encounter brought current and former world No. 1 champions face-to-face.
It takes a lot to unnerve Carlos Alcaraz, but running into Maria Sharapova in a Toronto elevator did it.
The reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion described his “shock” meeting fellow Nike superstar Sharapova.
“I watch her, you know, a lot of matches. She was a great tennis player,” Alcaraz said of Sharapova. “She was probably one of the best player in the world.
“And I was in shock because I didn’t expect her to be here in Toronto. And she was first in the lift and it was, She is Maria or no? You know what I mean?”
New mom Sharapova looked pleased meeting Alcaraz.
“It was great to meet her and know that she’s going really well, and, you know, she’s life right now,” Alcaraz said.