Carlos Alcaraz Recounts “Shock” Meeting Maria Sharapova

Former No. 1 Maria Sharapova ran into current No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a Toronto elevator.

A chance elevator encounter brought current and former world No. 1 champions face-to-face.

It takes a lot to unnerve Carlos Alcaraz, but running into Maria Sharapova in a Toronto elevator did it.

The reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion described his “shock” meeting fellow Nike superstar Sharapova.

“I watch her, you know, a lot of matches. She was a great tennis player,” Alcaraz said of Sharapova. “She was probably one of the best player in the world.

“And I was in shock because I didn’t expect her to be here in Toronto. And she was first in the lift and it was, She is Maria or no? You know what I mean?”

New mom Sharapova looked pleased meeting Alcaraz.

“It was great to meet her and know that she’s going really well, and, you know, she’s life right now,” Alcaraz said.

