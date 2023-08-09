USTA Foundation to Honor Chrissie Evert with Serving Up Dreams Honor

Runner-up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and champion Caroline Garcia of France pose with their trophies next to Chris Evert after their singles final match on Day 8 of the 2022 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Dickies Arena on November 07, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Chrissie Evert built a Hall of Fame career on unerring consistency.

The former world No. 1 has spent her post-playing days as a philanthropic force.

This month, Evert will be honored for her efforts.

The USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the United States Tennis Association Incorporated, today announced that Evert will be honored with the Serving Up Dreams Award at the USTA Foundation’s annual Opening Night Gala on August 28 at the 2023 US Open.

The Serving Up Dreams Award is presented to an individual or individuals who embody the values of dedicated service to help advance the USTA Foundation mission and the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network.

Evert is a longtime supporter of the USTA Foundation and currently serves as Chairperson of its Board, a position she has held since 2019. In her role, Evert serves as the Foundation’s spokesperson to promote its mission and increase the impact of its national outreach efforts to under-resourced youth. Evert’s commitment to the USTA Foundation enhances the Foundation’s ability to provide opportunities to strengthen communities and change lives through tennis nationwide.

Evert first collaborated with the USTA Foundation in 2016 to establish the Jimmy Evert Fund, a scholarship fund in honor of her late father who was a coach and mentor to many aspiring tennis athletes. These scholarships were developed, along with the support of Evert’s family, as a result of the USTA Foundation’s ability to directly impact youth through tennis and education programming, and are designed to provide opportunities for kids to excel both on and off the tennis court.

“The USTA Foundation is an organization that is near and dear to my heart,” said ChrissieEvert. “I grew up and developed my game in the public park system where my dad taught, and I know the profound impact tennis can have on a young person’s life.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to help give back and provide future generations the opportunity to learn and grow through tennis just as I did. I am grateful to the USTA Foundation for this amazing honor and I look forward to continuing to work together to help young people realize their fullest potential.”

Evert’s impressive 17-year career landed her 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including six singles crowns at the US Open, and seven year-end world No. 1 singles rankings. She retired in 1989 at the age of 34, and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame six years later. Since 2011, Evert has served as a tennis analyst for ESPN, covering all four Grand Slam tournaments.

To learn more about the USTA Foundation, please visit ustafoundation.com.