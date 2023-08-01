2023 US Open Wheelchair Championships Entry Lists

Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates defeating Yui Kamiji of Japan during the wheelchair women’s singles final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The USTA today released the men’s, women’s and quad singles entry lists for the 2023 US Open Wheelchair Championships presented by Deloitte.

Click to view the full wheelchair entry lists:

Men’s Singles | Women’s Singles | Quad Singles

Across the three divisions, the Netherlands leads all nations with nine players earning direct entry, while Japan is second with eight players. The United States has five players in the field, two via direct entry and three via wild cards.

Diede de Groot from the Netherlands will be the biggest story of the wheelchair championships, as she’ll arrive in New York in pursuit of winning the calendar-year Grand Slam for the third year in a row. A winner of the last 19 majors, de Groot’s last Grand Slam loss came back at Roland Garros in 2020, and if she wins the US Open, it will also be her sixth consecutive US Open title.

The United States will be led by eight-time Paralympic medalist David Wagner, who’s suiting up for a 14th US Open looking to hoist a fourth quad singles title in New York. On the women’s side, three-time Paralympian Dana Mathewson is among the women looking to stop de Groot’s dominance, and claim her first Grand Slam singles title.

The men’s singles event will once again see the top-ranked American man, Casey Ratzlaff, arrive in search of his first win in the men’s draw at Flushing as a wild card for the fourth year in a row. Andrew Bogdanov and Conner Stroud will make their Grand Slam debuts as wild cards in the quad and men’s fields, respectively.

Back in March, the USTA made history when it announced that the US Open Wheelchair Championships are set to expand in size to 16 players in the quad singles field and eight teams in the quad doubles field. This will come after both the introduction of the US Open Junior Wheelchair Championships, and the doubling of size of the men’s and women’s divisions last year. The latest expansion means that now all three adult divisions–men’s, women’s and quad–will have 16 competitors in the singles field and eight teams in the doubles field–the largest draws of the four Grand Slams.

The 2023 US Open Wheelchair Championships will also be staged under the leadership of a new Tournament Director, Jennifer Edmonson. A longtime wheelchair tennis administrator and USTA volunteer, Edmonson has been involved with the ITF Super Series Cajun Classic in Baton Rouge, La. for more than 25 years, and is currently also that event’s tournament director.

Both the men’s and women’s entries were based on the July 24 rankings. The women’s, men’s and quad cutoffs were both at No. 14. Two wild cards were selected in each division.

The 2023 US Open Wheelchair Championships will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. The 2023 US Open main draw runs from Monday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 10. Fan Week, which features the Qualifying Tournament, begins on Tuesday, Aug. 22.