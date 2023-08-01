US Open Wild Card Challenge Standings Update

Stevie Johnson is tied with Alex Michelsen for the lead in the men’s US Open wild card race. PHOTO CREDIT: MENS CLAY COURT CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

We’re in the home stretch in the race for US Open wild cards.

Two weeks remain in the US Open Wild Card Challenge for both the men and women.

The current top of the men’s and women’s standings are below (player’s current ranking in parenthesis):

WOMEN

1. Kayla Day (97) – 140

T2. Ashlyn Krueger (124) – 50

T2. Asia Muhammad (265) – 50

4. McCartney Kessler (411) – 47

5. Madison Brengle (106) – 44

MEN

T1. Alex Michelsen (134) — 75

T1. Steve Johnson (193) — 75

3. Tennys Sandgren (218) — 30

T4. Mitchell Krueger (271) — 25

T4. Denis Kudla (163) — 25

Both wild cards will go to the American with the highest cumulative total of ATP or WTA singles ranking points earned from their best three results during their respective windows.

Both the men’s and women’s Challenges will include results from any professional hard-court event at the 25 level and above around the world. Both main draw and qualifying points earned count toward each player’s Challenge total.

Americans who otherwise earn direct entry into the US Open are not eligible. Should the player with the highest number of Challenge points earn direct entry into the US Open, the wild card will go to the next eligible American in the Challenge points standings.

In the event of a tie, the player with the best ATP or best WTA singles ranking on August 14 will earn the wild card.