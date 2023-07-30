- Umpire Mohamed Lahyani Takes Injury Timeout During Hamburg Final
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Racquet Roadtrip: Mayleen Ramey Visits Queen’s Club
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Solinco Launches X-Natural String Endorsed by 10sBalls
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Fan Week Returns to US Open During Qualifying
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Wimbledon Champion Clervie Ngounoue Headlines USTA Billie Jean King Nationals
- WTCA to Host San Diego Tennis Conference Sponsored by 10sBalls and Solinco
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Umpire Mohamed Lahyani Takes Injury Timeout During Hamburg Final
-
- Updated: July 30, 2023
Tennis players aren’t the only ones who play hurt.
Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani performed in pain in Hamburg today.
The veteran chair took a medical timeout for treatment of a foot injury he seemed to suffer departing the chair during the second set of the Hamburg European Open men’s final.
Medical Timeout For…Mo? 🤔#Hamburgopen pic.twitter.com/rT9hYyD8jR— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 30, 2023
Climbing down from the high chair to inspect a ball mark in the second set, Lahyani looked hobbled when he made his way back to the chair and clutched at his right foot.
Exuding professionalism, the injured chair umpire did not want to disrupt play between Alexander Zverev and Laso Djere.
So Lahyani sucked it up and worked through the pain until Zverev seized a 4-1 lead. Then, Lahyani called for the physio during the changeover to treat that right foot.