Jessica Pegula Makes Mark with Wimbledon Quarterfinal

Photo credit: Rob Newell/CameraSport

It was rush hour on No. 1 court and Jessica Pegula was directing traffic.

Rolling through eight of the first nine games, Pegula pounded out a 6-1, 6-3 win over a weary Lesia Tsurenko to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The fourth-seeded Pegula clinched this fourth-round win with a successful challenge.

“I came out playing really well—exactly how I wanted to play,” Pegula said afterward. “I wanted to ride that momentum as long as I could.”

American No. 1 Pegula has now reached the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam events joining elite company. Pegula joins Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens as the fifth American woman in the past 25 years to make all four Grand Slam quarterfinals.

“Amazing to be in that group,” Pegula said in her on-court interview. “A lot of respect for all of them. I know Maddie’s got a shot. I’m so glad to make final eight here.”

The fourth-seeded Pegula improved 33-11 on the season reaching her eighth quarterfinal of the season.

Pegula, who has a shot to claim the world No. 1 ranking in doubles if she reaches the doubles final with partner Coco Gauff, will face Marketa Vondrousova for a semifinal spot.

In an all-Czech battle, the 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Vondrousova defeated No. 32-seeded Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal in her fifth SW19 appearance.

Facing Tsurenko for the second time, Pegula was quicker to the ball and striking shots with more conviction. Pegula held for 3-0 after 10 minutes.

The 34-year-old Tsurenko saved five match points out-edging Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(18) on Friday in the longest ladies’ singles tiebreaker in Grand Slam history.

Drained by that dramatic duel that spanned three hours, 40 minutes, Tsurenko, the oldest woman still standing in the singles field, simply lacked the legs to match Pegula’s energy level at the outset.