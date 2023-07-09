Reunited with Coach, Dimitrov Exudes Confidence at Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates the victory in the Men’s Singles fourth round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov reassembled his coaching team.

Now, the former world No. 3 is building his best Wimbledon run in six years.

Dimitrov wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe to return to the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time since 2017.

It is Dimitrov’s second Top 10 Wimbledon win following his 2014 quarterfinal upset of Andy Murray.

“I think all I’m trying to do is really, like, put in the work, because I think this is more important to me,” Dimitrov told the media afterward. “I think once I’m able to do certain amount of work, certain amount of days on court, in the gym, this gives me I think the right state of mind and a very good chance to win any match.

“I think also my confidence is increasing every time I’m able to do that. Also, again on the grass, that surface is a little bit more specific to any other, and I just felt like I have done the good preparation, the good hours.”



It took Dimitrov just 99 minutes to dismiss 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 today in a match that began on Saturday.

Continuing the all-court aggression he showed reaching the Queen’s Club quarterfinals, Dimitrov won 37 of 40 first-serve points and banged 13 aces against 3 double faults.

It is Dimitrov’s fourth career Grand Slam Top 10 win. The man who won the 2017 ATP Finals title at London’s O2 Arena says rehiring former coach Dani Vallverdu has helped this grass growth.

“We go way back with Dani, as you know. I think that time away I think from each other,” Dimitrov said. “It gave us time to think, I guess, to do other stuff and to explore other, I think, ways of navigating through that type of period. Then obviously always kept in contact and, you know, we’re also close friends, so I think that helps a lot.

“I felt also I was at a point in my career where I really wanted — I have always wanted to give my best and my all every single time, but this time it felt like we wanted to do something bigger.”

The stakes get bigger when Dimitrov faces dangerous Dane Holger Rune for a quarterfinal spot.

The pair have practice together in the past in Monte-Carlo and Dimitrov said he won’t treat this as any other match.

“I think we have had a few hits. Obviously, yeah, not that many,” Dimitrov said of Rune. “I think he’s fairly young if you think about it.

“Yeah, I mean, we hit a few times. I think obviously he’s already done so well and he’s been playing, you know, amazing tennis over the past couple of years.

“You know, strong kid with quite a few good weapons. It’s a great matchup for me. I’m really looking forward to that. I just want to get out there and do my thing. I’m not gonna treat this match as any other match.”