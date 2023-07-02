Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from Wimbledon

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon today. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios’ 2023 Wimbledon is over before it began.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist withdrew from The Championships today citing a wrist injury.

Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios – wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R0zl7i74Bd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2023

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. “I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon – I’ll be back.”

The 28-year-old Kyrgios reached his maiden major final at Wimbledon last July and took the opening set before bowing to defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Kyrgios, who underwent left knee surgery the last week of January, has played just two sets in 2023.