Wimbledon Will Honor Roger Federer in Centre Court Ceremony Tuesday
- Updated: July 3, 2023
Roger Federer gave us so many memorable Centre Court Sunday memories.
Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer will return for a Centre Court curtain call tomorrow.
Wimbledon will honor 41-year-old Swiss superstar Federer’s achievements with a special Centre Court ceremony before the start of play on Tuesday.
The Federer ceremony will precede defending champion Elena Rybakina facing American Shelby Rogers on Centre Court.
It’s Wimbledon’s way of saying thank you and farewell to Federer’s phenomenal legacy.
The All England Club set the ceremony to “honor [Federer] as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here” Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said. “We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories.”
Former world No. 1 Federer returned to action at Wimbledon last month where he met his match against Princess Kate who ripped a forehand pass by the Swiss Maestro.
The Swiss Maestro warmed up for his Centre Court return rocking the house with Coldplay.
Coldplay leader Chris Martin introduced Federer as a founding band member before the Swiss Maestro displayed his percussion talents.