Billie Jean King Hits At Wimbledon, Earns Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo Credit: Billie Jean King Cup Team

The WTA Tour celebrates its 50th anniversary and WTA founder Billie Jean King is pumping up the party with passion.

The legendary champion has been busy promoting tennis, counseling some players, conducting a wide-ranging interview with Christiane Amanpour for CNN and hitting some tennis balls.



Hall of Famer King returned to Wimbledon’s Centre Court for the first time in 40 years for this enthusiastic practice session.

Armed with her trusty Wilson racquet and still showing the net skills that made Rocket Rod Laver tout her as one of tennis’ greatest volleyers, male or female, King praised the bounce on the Centre Court grass as much truer than in her day.

The 79-year-old King continues to be a trailblazer on and off the court.

The champion who has spent her life fighting for equal rights and gender equality breaks another barrier this year.

Thrilled to hear that l've been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category.



Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DQ4vNcssgR — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 26, 2023

