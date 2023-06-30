WTCA to Host San Diego Conference in Partnership with USPTA in August

Some of tennis’ top coaching minds will convene for a coaching conference in San Diego in August.

You can be part of it.

The Women’s Tennis Coaching Association, in partnership with the USPTA, is hosting the 2023 WTCA San Diego Conference, August 5-6th at the Barnes Tennis Center and the Coronado Tennis Center.

Key speakers at this years event include:

Rosie Casals

Brian Teacher

Marianne Werdel

Jeff Tarango

Joel Myers

Rance Brown

Angel Lopez

Audra Cohen

Roger Smith

Nadia Abdala

Anne Grossman

Sarah Stone

Former keynote speakers include Billie Jean King, Justine Henin, Mary Pierce, Lindsay Davenport, Judy Murray, Gigi Fernandez, etc.

Ticket prices range from $0 for WTCA full members to $169 for non-members. For tickets, please visit WTCA.