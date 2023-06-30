Don't Miss
WTCA to Host San Diego Conference in Partnership with USPTA in August
- Updated: June 30, 2023
Some of tennis’ top coaching minds will convene for a coaching conference in San Diego in August.
You can be part of it.
The Women’s Tennis Coaching Association, in partnership with the USPTA, is hosting the 2023 WTCA San Diego Conference, August 5-6th at the Barnes Tennis Center and the Coronado Tennis Center.
Key speakers at this years event include:
- Rosie Casals
- Brian Teacher
- Marianne Werdel
- Jeff Tarango
- Joel Myers
- Rance Brown
- Angel Lopez
- Audra Cohen
- Roger Smith
- Nadia Abdala
- Anne Grossman
- Sarah Stone
Former keynote speakers include Billie Jean King, Justine Henin, Mary Pierce, Lindsay Davenport, Judy Murray, Gigi Fernandez, etc.
Ticket prices range from $0 for WTCA full members to $169 for non-members. For tickets, please visit WTCA.
