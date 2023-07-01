Iga Swiatek Shares Key to Grass-Court Transition

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays for her first Wimbledon final this month. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek’s stomach is settled. Now she’s focusing on stabilizing her feet for an extended Wimbledon run.

Meeting with the media at Wimbledon today, Swiatek said she’s recovered from the upset stomach or food poisoning issue that forced to withdraw from her maiden grass-court semifinal at Bad Homburg.

The four-time Grand Slam champion expects to be “fine” for her No. 1 Court opener vs. Lin Zhu on Monday.

“I’m okay. I had a really bad night,” Swiatek said. “We did with my conditioning coach like measurements in the morning. They didn’t really look good because I barely slept.

“I had a stomachache, but I don’t know if there was something wrong or not. Later in the day I felt okay, so I’m pretty sure it’s going to be fine.”