Venus Williams, 43, will return to play her 24th Wimbledon next month. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Venus Williams will play for the Venus Rosewater Dish next month.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Williams leads a list of Wimbledon wild-card recipients announced today.

Twenty-three years after winning her maiden Wimbledon, Williams will return The Championships, which start on July 3rd.

The 43-year-old Williams will make her 24th career Wimbledon singles appearance. The wild card announcement comes a couple of days after Williams fought off Camila Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in an epic three hour, 16-minute Birmingham battle.

It was Williams’ first Top 50 win in nearly four years and her first grass-court win since she defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu in the 2021 Wimbledon first round.

Former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, a 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist, British No. 1 Katie Boulter and compatriot Heather Watson are among the other Wimbledon ladies’ main-draw wild card recipients.

On the men’s side, Belgian David Goffin and five British men have received main-draw wild cards. Americans John Isner and Jack Sock, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, received a main-draw doubles wild card.

The Championships will announce two more men’s main-draw wild cards and one more ladies’ wild card in the coming days.