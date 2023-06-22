Alcaraz Credits Federer’s Elegance for Inspiring Grass Game

Carlos Alcaraz said he watches video of Roger Federer to sharpen his grass game. Photo credit: Carlos Alcaraz Instagram

Though he comes from a clay-court nation, Carlos Alcaraz draws grass-court inspiration from a Swiss stylist.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz edged French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) to earn his first career Queen’s Club win this week.

Afterward, Alcaraz credited Roger Federer’s artful elegance for his affinity for the lawn game.

“I enjoying playing on grass. I mean, playing on grass is beautiful, and I would say the game of everybody become, you know, more beautiful, I would say,” Alcaraz told the media in London. “Serve and volley, return/volley, you know, slices.

“I would say Federer put elegance into play on grass. I am talking for me.”

The US Open champion’s vast variety and his creative use of his weapons is enhanced by the lower-bouncing lawn.

“I like to hit, you know, good shots, go to the net hitting, you know, dropshots, volley and dropshots,” Alcaraz said. “I would say that’s beautiful for me. That’s why I’m enjoying play on grass.”

It’s the second time this season the former world No. 1 has pointed to eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer’s influence on his dynamic game style.

Alcaraz often names Rafa Nadal as his tennis hero, but in an interview with Vogue Magazine earlier this year, Alcaraz said Federer’s sheer artistry mesmerized him and shaped his aesthetic.

“Rafa is someone I’ve always watched,” Alcaraz told Vogue. “I admire him a lot. But Federer, the class he had, the way he got people to see tennis: That was beautiful.

“Watching Federer is like looking at a work of art. It’s elegance, he did everything magnificently. I became enchanted by him.”

Prior to his Laver Cup farewell match in London last September, Federer said he was impressed by the Spaniard’s US Open run and believes the future of the sport is “bright” with Alcaraz among young stars at the top of tennis.

“Of course, it’s disappointing I was never able to play against him,” Federer said of Alcaraz. “Of course I watched him closely what he did at the US Open and throughout the year.

“It’s been fantastic, and I always said there will be always new superstars in the game, and he’s one of them. The [future of the game] is bright.”



