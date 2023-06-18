- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 19, 2023
Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 19, 2023
- Updated: June 18, 2023
Queen’s Club
London, England
June 19-25, 2023
Prize Money: €2,195,175
Queen’s Club’s Shining Grass History
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and Holger Rune is seeded second at Queen’s Club. Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. Queen’s Club/cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16, 2018 and 2022
Queen’s Club Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, June 19: click here