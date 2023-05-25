World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Faces Tough Draw in 2023 Roland Garros Defense

Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek faces a tough draw in her title defense. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces a challenging road back to the Roland Garros final.

The draw for the 2023 Roland Garros was conducted today in Paris and presents both reigning champion Swiatek and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tough tests to face off in a possible third clay-court final of the season.

Here’s a look at the 2023 Roland Garros ladies’ draws: