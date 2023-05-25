Don't Miss
- Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic in Same Half of Roland Garros Draw
- World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Faces Tough Draw in 2023 Roland Garros Defense
- Roland Garros Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 25, 2023
- 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Playoff Draws Released
- Blake, Gambill, Querrey to Join Chang In Tennis & Pickleball Charity Exo in Newport Beach
- James Blake to Play First Pro Event in 10 Years at Rancho Santa Fe Pro Open
- Stars Come Out to Help HJTEP Raise Nearly $1 Million in NYC
- Tennis Channel Announces Close to 1,750 Hours of Roland Garros Coverage Planned
- HBO’s Real Sports Profiles Mansour Bahrami Tomorrow at 10
- Mouratoglou Defends Halep, Calls Out ITIA for Bias
- Medvedev Tops Rune in Rome Final for Maiden Clay Crown
- Ricky’s pick for the Rome final: Daniil Medvedev vs. Holger Rune
- Simona Halep Hit with a Second Doping Charge
- Nadal withdraws from Roland Garros, hopeful for final season in 2024
- Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Roland Garros
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Faces Tough Draw in 2023 Roland Garros Defense
-
- Updated: May 25, 2023
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces a challenging road back to the Roland Garros final.
The draw for the 2023 Roland Garros was conducted today in Paris and presents both reigning champion Swiatek and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tough tests to face off in a possible third clay-court final of the season.
Here’s a look at the 2023 Roland Garros ladies’ draws:
← Previous Story Roland Garros Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 25, 2023