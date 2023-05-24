- Roland Garros Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 25, 2023
Roland Garros Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Updated: May 24, 2023
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 28-June 11, 2023
Prize Money: €49,600,000
2023 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning
The withdrawal of 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal means the king of clay will miss the tournament he has ruled for the first time since 2004 when Gaston Gaudio defeated Guillermo Coria in an all-Argentinean final. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her third championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are among the women’s contenders. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in a men’s field that includes No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, fresh off winning his maiden clay-court crown in Rome, and two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic, who is playing for a men’s record 23rd major championship in Paris.
Roland Garros Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Coming Thursday
Women’s Singles Draw: Coming Thursday
Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, May 25: click here