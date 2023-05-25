Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic in Same Half of Roland Garros Draw

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz may have to get past No. 3 Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open final for the first time. Photo credit: Roland Garros Facebook

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic could square off in a blockbuster Roland Garros semifinal.

The draw for the 2023 Roland Garros was conducted today in Paris and presents the prospect of Alcaraz and Djokovic meeting for a spot in the French Open final.

The top-seeded Alcaraz could face 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. The top half of the draw is loaded with dangerous players, including Monte-Carlo champion Andrey Rublev, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, Lorenzo Musetti, Cameron Norrie and Karen Khachanov.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, fresh off his run to the Rome title, anchors the bottom half of the field that features Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.