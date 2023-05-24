- Roland Garros Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 25, 2023
2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Playoff Draws Released
-
- Updated: May 24, 2023
The stars will be shining for the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs and Finals.
The draws for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Play-offs produced some blockbuster match-ups after the official draw ceremony was conducted at the ITF offices in London on Wednesday, May 24th.
In the Finals, nations will compete in the group stage from Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 November. The four group winners will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on Saturday 11 November, before the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Final takes place on Sunday 12 November.
The eight ties in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs will take place on a home-and-away basis on either November 10-11th or November 11-12th.
2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals Draw
Group A
Switzerland (1)
Czechia
USA
Group B
Australia (2)
Kazakhstan
Slovenia
Group C
Spain (3)
Canada
Poland
Group D
France (4)
Italy
Germany
Semifinals on November 11
Winner Group A v Winner Group C
Winner Group D v Winner Group B
Final on November 12
Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2
Which Group is the toughest!? 👀— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) May 24, 2023
Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, Seville 7-12 November 🔒#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/hwlZ47k7sP
All ties at the Finals consist of three matches: two singles matches followed by a doubles match.