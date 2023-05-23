- Blake, Gambill, Querrey to Join Chang In Tennis & Pickleball Charity Exo in Newport Beach
- James Blake to Play First Pro Event in 10 Years at Rancho Santa Fe Pro Open
- Stars Come Out to Help HJTEP Raise Nearly $1 Million in NYC
- Tennis Channel Announces Close to 1,750 Hours of Roland Garros Coverage Planned
- HBO’s Real Sports Profiles Mansour Bahrami Tomorrow at 10
- Mouratoglou Defends Halep, Calls Out ITIA for Bias
- Medvedev Tops Rune in Rome Final for Maiden Clay Crown
- Ricky’s pick for the Rome final: Daniil Medvedev vs. Holger Rune
- Simona Halep Hit with a Second Doping Charge
- Nadal withdraws from Roland Garros, hopeful for final season in 2024
- Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Roland Garros
- Nadal Withdraws from Roland Garros, Believes 2024 Will Be Farewell Season
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Radio Tennis.Com Releases Summer 2023 Broadcast Schedule
- Rune upsets Djokovic in quarterfinals of Rome Masters
Blake, Gambill, Querrey to Join Chang In Tennis & Pickleball Charity Exo in Newport Beach
-
- Updated: May 23, 2023
Michael Chang is hosting a dual racquet sport exhibition with a little help from his friends.
Chang and fellow American stars James Blake, Jan-Michael Gambill and Sam Querrey will play a tennis and pickleball charity exhibition event on June 29th at the Newport Beach Tennis Club.
The pros will amaze you with their tennis skills and entertain you with their newly found love of pickleball!
You can see all the action from court-side seats watching tennis legends compete, entertain, and amaze! Live auction opportunity to play with the pros on center court and an awesome silent auction of gifts, trips and sports memorabilia. For more information, or to reserve tickets, please visit this Michael Change One Cause link.
Michael Chang joined Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick in an ESPN pickleball exhibition match last month.
Jack Sock, Donald Young, Sam Querrey and Noah Rubin are among the tennis stars who have caught the pickleball bug.