Blake, Gambill, Querrey to Join Chang In Tennis & Pickleball Charity Exo in Newport Beach

Sam Querrey, James Blake and Jan-Michael Gambill will join Michael Chang in his tennis and pickleball charity exhibition.

Michael Chang is hosting a dual racquet sport exhibition with a little help from his friends.

Chang and fellow American stars James Blake, Jan-Michael Gambill and Sam Querrey will play a tennis and pickleball charity exhibition event on June 29th at the Newport Beach Tennis Club.

The pros will amaze you with their tennis skills and entertain you with their newly found love of pickleball!

You can see all the action from court-side seats watching tennis legends compete, entertain, and amaze! Live auction opportunity to play with the pros on center court and an awesome silent auction of gifts, trips and sports memorabilia. For more information, or to reserve tickets, please visit this Michael Change One Cause link.

Michael Chang joined Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick in an ESPN pickleball exhibition match last month.

Jack Sock, Donald Young, Sam Querrey and Noah Rubin are among the tennis stars who have caught the pickleball bug.