Don't Miss
- Roger and Mirka Federer Serve Up Glamor at Met Gala
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, May 3
- Alcaraz erases Zverev at Madrid Masters, awaits Khachanov in quarterfinals
- Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy!
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Madrid, including Alcaraz vs. Zverev
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, May 1
- Ricky’s picks for Monday in Madrid, including Fritz and Tsitsipas
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 30
- Ricky’s picks for Sunday in Madrid, including Rune vs. Davidovich Fokina
- Ricky’s picks for Saturday in Madrid, including Tsitsipas vs. Thiem
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 29
- Thiem beats Edmund, Murray crashes out of Madrid Masters
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 2 in Madrid, including Andy Murray
- Lajovic caps off dream week in Banja Luka, Alcaraz and Rune also take titles
- Alcaraz top seed in Madrid draw that is without Djokovic, Nadal, and Sinner
Roger and Mirka Federer Serve Up Glamor at Met Gala
-
- Updated: May 2, 2023
Roger Federer and wife Mirka served up the grace and glamour in New York City on Monday night.
The 41-year-old Swiss superstar relished his role as Met Gala 2023 co-chair.
Federer looked sleek and polished wearing black tie and a brand-new Rolex, which caught GQ Magazine’s attention.
The former world No. 1 shared these shots of a festive night in New York.
Prior to the Met Gala, Federer joined Vogue editor and Fed fan Anna Wintour and French singer and model Carla Bruni at The Costume Institute’s exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
← Previous Story Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy!