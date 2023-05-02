Roger and Mirka Federer Serve Up Glamor at Met Gala

Photo credit: Roger Federer Instagram

Roger Federer and wife Mirka served up the grace and glamour in New York City on Monday night.

The 41-year-old Swiss superstar relished his role as Met Gala 2023 co-chair.

Federer looked sleek and polished wearing black tie and a brand-new Rolex, which caught GQ Magazine’s attention.

The former world No. 1 shared these shots of a festive night in New York.

Prior to the Met Gala, Federer joined Vogue editor and Fed fan Anna Wintour and French singer and model Carla Bruni at The Costume Institute’s exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.