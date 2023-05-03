Emma Raducanu Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon

“It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring hand injury on a bone of both hands,” Emma Raducanu posted. Photo credit: Emma Raducanu Twitter.

Several surgeries will knock Emma Raducanu out of multiple majors.

The 2021 US Open champion announced she will miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon while rehabilitating from surgeries to both hands as well as her ankle.

The 20-year-old Briton announced her hand surgery in a social media post today.

“It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring hand injury on a bone of both hands,” Raducanu wrote on Twitter. “I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately, it’s not enough.

“I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.”

Raducanu has been banged up since her run to the Seoul semifinals last September.

This season, Raducanu has posted a 5-5 record while battling injuries. Since her run to the Indian Wells round of 16 in March, she’s suffered three straight losses, including a tough three-set opening-round setback to fellow former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in Miami.

“It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts,” Raducanu said.