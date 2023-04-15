Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Returns with Ruud and Norrie in Lineup

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club on June 25, 2022 in London, England. Photo credit: Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie are the first ATP players confirmed for this year’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, returning to The Hurlingham Club between June 27th – July 1st.

Also in attendance will be tennis legends, Marcos Baghdatis, Xavier Malisse, Mansour Bahrami and Thomas Enqvist, with other names soon to be announced.

For the second year in a row Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani will be the title partner for the prestigious and intimate event, where tennis fans can enjoy luxury hospitality and watch current top players and legends battle it out, as they look to get some final court time before Wimbledon.

Returning to the grass courts is Norwegian superstar and current No. 4 in the world, Casper Ruud, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets last year. Guests attending on Saturday will have the opportunity to see the 24-year-old live in action during the ATP singles match. Joining Ruud during the weekday matches is British player Cameron Norrie; a fan favorite as a local to southwest London and the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022.

For only the second time in the events history, tickets are now on sale to the general public to attend on Saturday 1st July, starting at £185.

Attendees will have exclusive access to the pristine grounds of the Hurlingham Club, two ATP singles matches featuring top 20 players and a legends match. They will also be treated to complimentary Whispering Angel rosé and other wines, beers and soft drinks from the comfort of a grandstand seat. The Whispering Angel Garden will be located courtside, offering a unique area to relax before settling in to watch legends battle it out on the court.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club on June 24, 2022 in London, England

Also, in attendance during the week will be the tennis legend, Mansour Bahrami, serving up all the magic with his trick shots and on-court entertainment. Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Court Jester’ in reference to his showmanship, this will be his 27th appearance at the Hurlingham event. He’ll be joined by 2006 Australian Open semi-finalist Marcos Baghdatis and ‘X-Man’ Xavier Malisse will also be returning, alongside Swedish champion Thomas Enqvist who won a total of 19 singles titles in his career.

Giorgio Armani is set to bring back its timeless elegance with a specially designed collection for on-court officials, umpires, ball kids and line judges. The capsule collection will be featured alongside their mainline spring summer collection in a one-off fashion show, taking place ahead of the first match at 2:30 pm on Wednesday June 27th.

Throughout the event, Hurlingham Club members and their guests will be able to shop the line, created especially for the event, at The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic pop-up.

Citi Taste of Tennis, the legendary tennis and culinary property, is also set to make its return to the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic’s Welcome Party this year. Lucky guests will be treated to cuisine from Chef Tom Wolfe, known for his dynamic mix of food and fashion.

Some of the sport’s best players have competed at The Hurlingham Club over the tournament’s 26-year history, including Grand Slam champions Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Goran Ivanisevic and Mark Philippoussis. Previous players share over 250 Grand Slam titles combined and boast over 1,500 weeks as world number one between them. For tickets please visit: https://www.giorgioarmanitennisclassic.com/book-tickets

Set in 42 acres of magnificent grounds on the border of the Thames in Fulham, The Hurlingham Club is a green oasis of tradition and international renown, effortlessly combining timeless elegance with state-of-the-art event facilities.

Steeped in tradition, the Hurlingham Club is not only a private members’ club, but also home to events such as the Tennis Classic and the Wimbledon Ball.