U.S. Sweeps Austria in BJK Cup Qualifying in Delray Beach

Photo credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying: USA 4, Austria 0

Jessica Pegula clinched America’s trip to the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday by defeating Austrian Julia Grabher.

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally punctuated the U.S. win with a doubles triumph to make it a 4-0 weekend sweep of the Austrians at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played November 7-12 at a location to be announced.

The U.S. will be one of 12 nations competing, including Switzerland, Australia, Spain, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, the winners of Slovenia/Romania and Canada/Belgium and a wild card nation.

Weekend Match Results

Delray Beach Tennis Center

Friday, April 14

Coco Gauff (USA) d. Julia Grabher (AUT), 6-1, 6-3

Jessica Pegula (USA) d. Sinja Kraus (AUT), 6-0, 7-5

Saturday, April 15

Jessica Pegula (USA) d. Julia Grabher (AUT), 6-1, 6-

Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) d. Sinja Kraus/Melanie Klaffner (AUT), 6-1, 6-4

