U.S. Sweeps Austria in BJK Cup Qualifying in Delray Beach
- Updated: April 15, 2023
Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying: USA 4, Austria 0
Jessica Pegula clinched America’s trip to the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday by defeating Austrian Julia Grabher.
Coco Gauff and Caty McNally punctuated the U.S. win with a doubles triumph to make it a 4-0 weekend sweep of the Austrians at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played November 7-12 at a location to be announced.
The U.S. will be one of 12 nations competing, including Switzerland, Australia, Spain, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, the winners of Slovenia/Romania and Canada/Belgium and a wild card nation.
Weekend Match Results
Delray Beach Tennis Center
Friday, April 14
Coco Gauff (USA) d. Julia Grabher (AUT), 6-1, 6-3
Jessica Pegula (USA) d. Sinja Kraus (AUT), 6-0, 7-5
Saturday, April 15
Jessica Pegula (USA) d. Julia Grabher (AUT), 6-1, 6-
Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) d. Sinja Kraus/Melanie Klaffner (AUT), 6-1, 6-4