Pegula, Gauff Power U.S. to BJK Cup Lead over Austria

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took care of business in their backyard on Friday to put the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team one win away from 2023 Finals Qualification.

Gauff and Pegula both won their singles matches on a balmy night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center to put the U.S. up, 2-0, heading into a decisive Saturday in South Florida. Gauff, the 19-year-old Delray native and the world No. 6, defeated Austrian Julia Grabher, 6-1, 6-3, while Pegula, who lives in nearby Boca Raton, overcame a game second-set effort from Austrian Sinja Kraus to prevail, 6-0, 7-5.

Pegula is set to lead off Saturday vs. Grabher at 2 p.m., with Gauff scheduled to play Kraus immediately following. Danielle Collins and Caty McNally are the nominated U.S. doubles team, scheduled to play Kraus and Melanie Klaffner after Saturday’s two singles should the tie go five matches.

The first nation to win three matches over the weekend clinches victory and advances to the 12-nation Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November. Saturday’s schedule and matchups may be amended if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth match of the weekend.

Weekend Match Results and Schedule

Delray Beach Tennis Center

TV: Tennis Channel

Friday, April 14

Coco Gauff (USA) d. Julia Grabher (AUT), 6-1, 6-3

Jessica Pegula (USA) d. Sinja Kraus (AUT), 6-0, 7-5

Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m.

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Julia Grabher (AUT)

Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Sinja Kraus (AUT)

Danielle Collins/Caty McNally (USA) vs. Sinja Kraus/Melanie Klaffner (AUT)