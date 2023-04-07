Rain Cancels Play in Houston on Friday

Due to the rains of the past few days in Houston and the forecast for more rain Friday afternoon and evening, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Friday Day and Night Sessions on April 7 have been cancelled.

One match, the first round match between Max Purcell and Daniel Altmaier that is in the third set, is planned to resume Friday on Court 7 not before 3:00 p.m. when conditions allow. All other matches will be postponed until Saturday.



“We have had several inches of rain in the past two days that have saturated our courts and these unseasonably cool temperatures are slowing down the drying process,” said Tournament Director Bronwyn Greer. “We want to ensure that our courts are in the best possible condition to complete our tournament this weekend, and with that in mind we have decided to forgo play today with the exception of that first round match that is deep into the third set.”



The singles second round, which has two matches (John Isner vs. Gijs Brouwer and JJ Wolf vs. Denis Kudla) currently suspended after they began Thursday, will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday. The singles quarterfinals will then follow the conclusion of the second round on Saturday afternoon. The doubles quarterfinals will also be played Saturday. All Saturday tickets will be honored throughout the day for all these scheduled matches.



The singles semifinals will be held Sunday, with a start time of no earlier than 12 p.m., and the singles final is planned for not before 6 p.m. Sunday. The doubles semifinals and final will be arranged on Sunday’s schedule based on results of the players who are competing in both singles and doubles. The schedule for Sunday will be confirmed Saturday evening based on how that day’s play progresses. All Sunday tickets will be honored throughout the day for all these scheduled matches.



Patrons holding single session tickets for either the Friday, April 7 Day or Night Sessions are eligible for a refund or an exchange for tickets to the same session on Friday, April 5, 2024. Those ticketholders should visit www.mensclaycourt.com for the rain policy and information on refunds and exchanges.



