Sofia Kenin Replaces Madison Keys on U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team

Sofia Kenin replaces Madison Keys on the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup squad.

Sofia Kenin is suiting up for the United States.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin has replaced Madison Keys on the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team that will compete in its 2023 Qualifier vs. Austria April 14-15 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

The 24-year-old Kenin, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, won the 2020 Australian Open singles title and has been ranked as high as No. 4. She’s played in four ties for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team since making her debut in 2018.

Kenin will join a U.S. team that includes No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 6 Coco Gauff, No. 40 Danielle Collins and doubles No. 22 Caty McNally.

The Qualifier, which Billie Jean King will attend, is a best-of-five match series that begins Friday, April 14, with two singles matches. Two reverse singles matches and a doubles match will follow on Saturday, April 15, with an amended Saturday schedule possible if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth singles match.

Tickets are available via TicketMaster.com.