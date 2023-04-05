Houston Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 6

Tommy Paul takes the court in Houston on Thursday night. Photo credit: Delray Beach Open







Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

Houston, Texas

April 3-9, 2023

Prize Money: $713,495

Red, White and Blue Hit Houston

American Frances Tiafoe is top seed and buddy Tommy Paul is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. John Isner, Stevie Johnson, Denis Kudla, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron, Jack Sock and Aleksandar Kovacevic are among the Americans in the Houston field.

Houston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Thursday, April 6: click here

ORDER OF PLAY – THURSDAY, APRIL 06, 2023

STADIUM COURT start 11:00 am

[4] John Isner (USA) vs Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)

[1] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Steve Johnson (USA)

Cristian Garin (CHI) vs [LL] Zizou Bergs (Belgium)

Not Before 6:00 pm

[Q] Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) vs [2] Tommy Paul (USA)

[7] Marcos Giron (USA) vs [Q] Tomas Machac (Czech Republic)



COURT 3 start 11:00 am

Max Purcell (Australia) vs Daniel Altmaier (Germany) 64 00

Denis Kudla (USA) vs [5] JJ Wolf (USA)

after suitable rest – [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) vs Max Purcell (Australia) or Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

after suitable rest – [1] Rinky Hijikata (Australia) / Jason Kubler (Australia) vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico)

after suitable rest – [3] Julian Cash (Great Britain) / Henry Patten (Great Britain) vs Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)



COURT 7 start 12:00 noon

Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) vs [6] Jason Kubler (Australia) 00

Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) / Alekzandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) vs [4] Andre Goransson (Sweden) / Ben McLachlan (Japan)

after suitable rest – Max Purcell (Australia) / Jordan Thompson (Australia) vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)



NOTEWORTHY NEWS

– All eight singles second round matches are on the schedule for Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

– There is one match left in the first round, which was suspended Wednesday. Max Purcell won the first set 6-4 against Daniel Altmaier until the rain suspended play. This match will continue on Thursday.

– Both sessions cancelled Wednesday due to rain. Information regarding rain policy for ticket holders can be found here: Link

– Every Stadium Court singles match throughout the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN App.





