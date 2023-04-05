- Houston Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 6
Houston Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 6
- Updated: April 5, 2023
Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
Houston, Texas
April 3-9, 2023
Prize Money: $713,495
Red, White and Blue Hit Houston
American Frances Tiafoe is top seed and buddy Tommy Paul is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. John Isner, Stevie Johnson, Denis Kudla, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron, Jack Sock and Aleksandar Kovacevic are among the Americans in the Houston field.
Houston Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, April 6: click here
ORDER OF PLAY – THURSDAY, APRIL 06, 2023
STADIUM COURT start 11:00 am
[4] John Isner (USA) vs Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)
[1] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Steve Johnson (USA)
Cristian Garin (CHI) vs [LL] Zizou Bergs (Belgium)
Not Before 6:00 pm
[Q] Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) vs [2] Tommy Paul (USA)
[7] Marcos Giron (USA) vs [Q] Tomas Machac (Czech Republic)
COURT 3 start 11:00 am
Max Purcell (Australia) vs Daniel Altmaier (Germany) 64 00
Denis Kudla (USA) vs [5] JJ Wolf (USA)
after suitable rest – [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) vs Max Purcell (Australia) or Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
after suitable rest – [1] Rinky Hijikata (Australia) / Jason Kubler (Australia) vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico)
after suitable rest – [3] Julian Cash (Great Britain) / Henry Patten (Great Britain) vs Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)
COURT 7 start 12:00 noon
Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) vs [6] Jason Kubler (Australia) 00
Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) / Alekzandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) vs [4] Andre Goransson (Sweden) / Ben McLachlan (Japan)
after suitable rest – Max Purcell (Australia) / Jordan Thompson (Australia) vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)
NOTEWORTHY NEWS
– All eight singles second round matches are on the schedule for Thursday starting at 11 a.m.
– There is one match left in the first round, which was suspended Wednesday. Max Purcell won the first set 6-4 against Daniel Altmaier until the rain suspended play. This match will continue on Thursday.
– Both sessions cancelled Wednesday due to rain. Information regarding rain policy for ticket holders can be found here: Link
– Every Stadium Court singles match throughout the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN App.