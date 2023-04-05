Houston Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 5

Stevie Johnson faces Frances Tiafoe in an all-American Houston showdown. Photo credit: U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

Houston, Texas

April 3-9, 2023

Prize Money: $713,495

Red, White and Blue Hit Houston

American Frances Tiafoe is top seed and buddy Tommy Paul is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. John Isner, Stevie Johnson, Denis Kudla, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron, Jack Sock and Aleksandar Kovacevic are among the Americans in the Houston field.

Houston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Wednesay, April 5: click here

ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 05, 2023

STADIUM COURT start 12:00 noon

Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) vs [6] Jason Kubler (Australia)

Denis Kudla (USA) vs [5] JJ Wolf (USA)

[1] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Steve Johnson (USA)

Not Before 6:00 pm

[4] John Isner (USA) vs Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)

[1] Rinky Hijikata (Australia) / Jason Kubler (Australia) vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico)

COURT 3 start 11:00 am

Max Purcell (Australia) vs Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) vs [4] Andre Goransson (Sweden) / Ben McLachlan (Japan)

after suitable rest – Max Purcell (Australia) / Jordan Thompson (Australia) vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)

[3] Julian Cash (Great Britain) / Henry Patten (Great Britain) vs Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)

NOTEWORTHY NEWS

– Start time on Wednesday has changed to 11 a.m. on Court 3.

– Brandon Nakashima has withdrawn due to a left knee injury. Taking his place is Lucky Loser Zizou Bergs, who will play Cristian Garin in the second round.

– There are two former singles champions competing on Wednesday’s schedule: John Isner (2013) and Steve Johnson (2017 & 2018)

– In addition, a past doubles champion is competing in singles on Wednesday’s schedule: Max Purcell (2022). Purcell has reached four Challenger finals, winning 3 titles.

– Every Stadium Court singles match throughout the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN App.