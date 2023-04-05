- Houston Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 5
Houston Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 5
- Updated: April 5, 2023
Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
Houston, Texas
April 3-9, 2023
Prize Money: $713,495
Red, White and Blue Hit Houston
American Frances Tiafoe is top seed and buddy Tommy Paul is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. John Isner, Stevie Johnson, Denis Kudla, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron, Jack Sock and Aleksandar Kovacevic are among the Americans in the Houston field.
Houston Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesay, April 5: click here
ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 05, 2023
STADIUM COURT start 12:00 noon
Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) vs [6] Jason Kubler (Australia)
Denis Kudla (USA) vs [5] JJ Wolf (USA)
[1] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Steve Johnson (USA)
Not Before 6:00 pm
[4] John Isner (USA) vs Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)
[1] Rinky Hijikata (Australia) / Jason Kubler (Australia) vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico)
COURT 3 start 11:00 am
Max Purcell (Australia) vs Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) vs [4] Andre Goransson (Sweden) / Ben McLachlan (Japan)
after suitable rest – Max Purcell (Australia) / Jordan Thompson (Australia) vs [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA)
[3] Julian Cash (Great Britain) / Henry Patten (Great Britain) vs Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)
NOTEWORTHY NEWS
– Start time on Wednesday has changed to 11 a.m. on Court 3.
– Brandon Nakashima has withdrawn due to a left knee injury. Taking his place is Lucky Loser Zizou Bergs, who will play Cristian Garin in the second round.
– There are two former singles champions competing on Wednesday’s schedule: John Isner (2013) and Steve Johnson (2017 & 2018)
– In addition, a past doubles champion is competing in singles on Wednesday’s schedule: Max Purcell (2022). Purcell has reached four Challenger finals, winning 3 titles.
– Every Stadium Court singles match throughout the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN App.