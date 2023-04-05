Don't Miss
Charleston Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 6
- Updated: April 5, 2023
Charleston Open
Charleston, South Carolina
April 3-9, 2023
Prize Money: $780,637
Charleston Hosts Deep Field
Fresh off her run to the Miami Open doubles titles, Jessica Pegula is top seed in Charleston. Ons Jabeur is the second seed and Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic is a contender in the clay-court field that includes former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and former Indian Wells title holder Paula Badosa.
Charleston Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, April 6: click here
