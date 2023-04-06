Houston Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 7

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis







Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

Houston, Texas

April 3-9, 2023

Prize Money: $713,495

Red, White and Blue Hit Houston

American Frances Tiafoe is top seed and buddy Tommy Paul is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. John Isner, Stevie Johnson, Denis Kudla, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron, Jack Sock and Aleksandar Kovacevic are among the Americans in the Houston field.

Houston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Friday, April 7: click here