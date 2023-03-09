Dan Faber, Patrick McEnroe and Kim Clijsters Named ITHF Leaders

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced its new leadership team.

Dan Faber, Chief Executive of USTA Foundation, former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe and Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters form the three executive team that succeeds Todd Martin, who resigned as the ITHF’s CEO at the end of 2022.

Faber is the new Chief Executive Officer. Patrick McEnroe is new the ITHF President.



Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters is Honorary President.



Both Faber and McEnroe will start their positions on May 1. Faber and McEnroe will partner with the Executive Board, Board of Governors, and staff to further the Hall of Fame’s non-profit mission to preserve tennis history, celebrate its greatest champions, and inspire the sport’s next generation.



In an interview with Tennis Channel from Indian Wells on Thursday, McEnroe and Faber, who worked together at the USTA, said their shared mission is to grow the Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame.



“On behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, I want to welcome Dan Faber and Patrick McEnroe to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Both are impactful leaders in the tennis industry and join an outstanding leadership team and staff in Newport,” said Dan Swan, Chairman of the ITHF’s Board of Governors. “Dan’s impressive track record in education and development shone through in an extensive search that saw many exceptional candidates.



“Patrick’s background as an accomplished player, broadcaster, and global ambassador for our sport is a tremendous addition to furthering the ITHF’s mission in the tennis world.



“Alongside Kim Clijsters in her role as Honorary President, Dan and Patrick will serve as a dynamic combination as the ITHF enters a new season of growth.”





As CEO, Faber brings over 20 years of tennis industry experience to Newport, including 10 years in his current position as Chief Executive of the USTA Foundation. Since taking over the role in 2013, Faber has increased the USTA Foundation’s revenues by $14 million, and enhanced the organization’s brand recognition by developing key relationships with business executives, tennis and sports industry leaders, and players.

Under Faber’s direction, the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network of over 300 national chapters fully merged within the USTA Foundation and has seen its financial impact grow by 20 percent each year. In 2019, Faber was recognized as Racquet Sports Industry’s Person of the Year.

As President, McEnroe will be responsible for leading execution of ITHF’s strategy and mission, with significant emphasis on relationships and partnerships, particularly in the tennis world. This will include collaboration with Hall of Famers, including Kim Clijsters in the role of Honorary President, and Gigi Fernandez, who serves on the ITHF Executive Board as Hall of Famer Vice Chair.

In addition to his role with the Hall of Fame, McEnroe will continue as a match analyst with ESPN during the network’s Grand Slam coverage, as a contributor to CNN, and as Team World’s Vice Captain for the Laver Cup.

A familiar face to tennis fans around the world, Patrick McEnroe has been one of tennis’ preeminent broadcast commentators since 1995.

During his 10-year professional career on the ATP Tour, McEnroe captured the 1989 French Open doubles title alongside Jim Grabb and reached the semifinals in singles at the 1991 Australian Open. He became the United States’ Davis Cup captain in 2000, a position he held until 2010, and piloted the American team to the 2007 Davis Cup title. From 2008 to 2014, McEnroe was the USTA’s General Manager of Player Development.

