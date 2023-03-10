- Netflix Renews Break Point for Second Season
Netflix Renews Break Point for Second Season
- Updated: March 10, 2023
Break Point will be back for a second season.
The popular Netflix tennis docuseries has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced.
Tennis fans feasted on early episodes of Break Point released in January, which took viewers behind the scenes for a look at the lives of several stars. Taylor Fritz’s inspired run to his first Masters 1000 championship at Indian Wells was one of the most popular Break Point episodes.
The second half of Break Point season one drops in June.
“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix, said in a press release. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”
Taping for Break Point season two is already underway chronicling the ups and downs of an already fascinating 2023.