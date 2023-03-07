Jenson Brooksby Undergoes Wrist Surgery

- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 1 in Indian Wells, including Isner vs. Nakashima
- Updated: March 7, 2023
Wrist surgery has knocked Jenson Brooksby out of the Sunshine Double.
World No. 49 Brooksby will be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks after undergoing left wrist surgery, he announced on social media today.
“I underwent arthroscopic left wrist surgery this morning to repair tendon sheath as my tendon was 100 percent dislocated,” the right-handed Brooksby posted on Instagram. “This wrist has troubled me for a while and it got a lot worse during the Auckland ATP. Surgery was the last resort; my team and I were confident in the decision and recovery process.
“I will use this time to get better in many areas. I’ll be back.”
When Brooksby returns to action, he may well have a new team with him.
Brooksby has split with long-time coach Joseph Gilbert.