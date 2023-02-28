Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells and Miami

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Taylor Fritz of the US in the men’s final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. Photo credit: EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal’s spring hard-court season is over before it began.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open runner-up has withdrawn from both Indian Wells and Miami.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion continues his recovery from a hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open bowing to American Mackenzie McDonald.

It’s been a while since I don’t communicate with you. Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors. Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions. pic.twitter.com/DdRiH4aUyE — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 28, 2023

“It’s been a while since I don’t communicate with you,” Nadal said in a social media post. “Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors. Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions.

“I am sad that I won’t be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami. Very sad not to be there. I’ll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing.”