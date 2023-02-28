Fila’s Past, Present, And Future Take Center Stage At BNP Paribas Open With 50 Years in Tennis Celebration

Photo credit: Fila

Fila announced today a series of on-site activations and activities at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open that will celebrate the brand’s storied tennis legacy at one of the season’s marquee events.

As the Official Apparel and Footwear Supplier of the tournament, Fila’s footprint at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open will be anchored around the brand’s ‘50 Years in Tennis’ celebration.

‘50 Years in Tennis’ Tribute To Bring Fila History To Life On-Site At Indian Wells

Fans attending the 2023 BNP Paribas Open will be able to experience Fila’s storied heritage and the evolution of Fila style in tennis since 1973. Key elements from the brand’s history, including archival outfits and artifacts transported all the way to Southern California from the Fondazione Fila Museum in Biella, Italy, will be featured at the Fila retail store on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for fans to interact with as they shop their favorite brand apparel and essentials.

This showcase will be complemented by other surprise Fila giveaways and events throughout the tournament that honor Fila’s rich history. In addition, Fila will take part in a special edition of the tournament fan-favorite Tennis Talks, with a “50 Years in Tennis” panel set to take place on Saturday, March 11, alongside other prominent brands and organizations.

Pros To Highlight The Brand’s Modern Evolution As They Debut ‘Tie Breaker Collection’

While Fila honors its past off the court and around the grounds of Indian Wells, the present will be featured on-court as Fila-sponsored ATP and WTA players debut the brand’s all-new ‘Tie Breaker Collection’ in competition at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

High-profile Fila-sponsored players Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Brandon Nakashima and others will sport the collection as they compete in the desert. Players will also wear Fila’s Axilus 2 Energized and Speedserve Energized tennis shoes as part of their on-court wardrobe.

Throughout the tournament, Fila’s sponsored players will be available for a number of fan-facing activities ranging from in-store appearances to autograph sessions.

Fans can also shop for their favorite Fila merchandise on-site, including highlights from the ‘Tie Breaker Collection’ available for purchase at the official brand store at the BNP Paribas Open retail village. The store will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on March 6-7 and from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. the remainder of the event with special giveaways and in-store events taking place throughout the fortnight.

Fila Continues Its Mission Of Empowering Next Generation Of Tennis Players Through New Junior Event, School Ticket Donations

Fila’s commitment to empowering the future of tennis will be on full display throughout the two weeks in Indian Wells as the brand will debut the first-ever Fila International Junior Championships to coincide with the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

This inaugural junior event taking place from March 13-19 alongside the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open, offers promising junior boys and girls tennis players the opportunity to play on the same courts as the professionals. The winner of each singles draw for the 2023 Fila International Junior Championships will receive a wild card entry into the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

In addition, Fila will further its mission of inspiring the next generation of the game by donating more than 200 tickets to local Coachella Valley high school tennis teams. Fila will host tennis teams from eight local schools throughout the two weeks of the event, providing them the opportunity to watch the world’s best of the ATP and WTA Tours compete in their backyard.