Krejcikova Stuns World No. 1 Swiatek to Win Dubai Title

Barbora Krejcikova stunned world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to capture the Dubai crown and cap a thrilling WTA 1000 week.

Roared on by a packed Centre Court crowd, Krejcikova triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in just 91 minutes to seal her first Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title.

Krejcikova’s brutal dismantling of Switek followed victories over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No.3 Jessica Pegula enroute to the final.

The 2021 finalist cut a delighted figure as she was presented with the event’s iconic silver trophy to end a dramatic week of shocks, surprises and top-class tennis as Dubai rolled out the red carpet to mark 50 years of the WTA.

“It was a great game, I played some of my best tennis and I am really happy with the result,” Krejcikova said. “I really admire Iga for what she has done and is doing in the game, I have so much respect for her – she is an inspiration.

“It was a great final and I’m definitely very happy with the result.”

After struggling to contend with Krejcikova’s unwavering power and accuracy in a one-sided final, Swiatek was magnanimous in defeat, yet already relishing the pair’s next clash.

“Congrats to Barbora. I am sure we are going to have many finals, but hopefully next time it’s going to go my way because the last two went for you,” said Swiatek.

Earlier on Centre Court, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova secured victory over Taiwanese duo Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan in a pulsating doubles final that thrilled the capacity crowd.

Triumphing 6-4, 6-7, 10-1, big-serving Kudermetova and Samsonova survived losing a second set tiebreak to power home in the match tiebreak.

“It’s always nice to defend a title, especially here in Dubai which is a really big tournament, and especially with Liudmila,” Kudermetova said. “We just started to play together but we already feel a really good atmosphere in our team, and I really enjoy playing with her.”