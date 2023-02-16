Daniil Medvedev Sets Up Rotterdam Quarterfinal vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev in action during the 50th ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, The Netherlands Photo by Henk Seppen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The tallest No. 1 in ATP history is determined to be major disruptor in Rotterdam.

Daniil Medvedev denied all six break points he faced dashing home hopes with a 6-2, 6-2 dismissal of Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp to power into the Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open quarterfinals.

In a rematch of the 2021 US Open quarterfinals, Medvedev defended his second serve diligently. The 6’6″ Medvedev won 11 of 16 second-serve points and played cleaner tennis throughout.

The Dutch No. 1 committed 28 unforced errors—16 more than Medvedev, who wrapped up a one hour, 26-minute win.

The 2021 US Open champion Medvedev will face defending-champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

Bidding to defend a title for the first time, Auger-Aliassime smacked 21 winners in a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French qualifier Gregoire Barrere in today’s opening singles match on center court.

The third-seeded Canadian scored his seventh straight Rotterdam win.

Medvedev has won all four prior meetings against Auger-Aliassime, including saving a match point in a 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 win at the 2022 Australian Open.



The eighth-ranked Auger-Aliassime, who led the ATP in 2022 indoor victories (31), is playing for his fifth semifinal appearance in his last eight tournaments.



Aussie Alex de Minaur backed up his victory over second-seeded Andrey Rublev yesterday by downsizing towering serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours, two minutes.



The 25th-ranked de Minaur continued his sharp serving, winning 23 of 31 second-serve points and facing just three break points today. De Minaur raised his 2023 record to 6-2 setting up a quarterfinal vs. former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.



The 2018 Rotterdam runner-up, Dimitrov is seeking his first win over de Minaur since the 2019 US Open. De Minaur has won two of their three prior meetings.



