USTA Extends US Open Rights Deal with Warner Bros.
- Updated: February 14, 2023
Fans in 45 European markets can feast on US Open coverage for the coming five years.
The USTA today announced that it has reached a new, five-year agreement for Warner Bros. Discovery to showcase the US Open in 45 markets across Europe, including exclusive access in 42 territories.
The pact includes US Open live and highlights rights with “every match on every court available to stream on discovery+ and the Eurosport App in addition to live television coverage during the tournament on Eurosport 1 and 2,” the USTA announced.
Markets including the Nordics will also have the option to showcase the best matches on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channels.
The new agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the USTA includes coverage for every market in Europe except Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Non-exclusive coverage in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland. The agreement excludes coverage in Russia.
The renewed partnership means that Eurosport will extend its association with the US Open beyond 25 years after first broadcasting the tournament in 2001.
The news comes after Warner Bros. Discovery reported record audience engagement in many major markets following the 2022 US Open. This includes the best ever streaming performance on its digital platforms, doubling its audience year-on-year on discovery+, and securing the highest ever viewership on Eurosport 2, with the channel dedicated to screening coverage of locally relevant stars in each market.
“We’re thrilled to continue the relationship with our long-time, trusted broadcast media partner, who is dedicated to delivering the US Open in proven and innovative new ways to European audiences,” Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA said in a statement. “After a record-breaking US Open last summer, and during an exciting time for tennis, we look forward to continuing to grow interest in our spectacular Grand Slam together with Warner Bros. Discovery.”