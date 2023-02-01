Roland Garros Unveils 2023 Official Poster Art

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after winning against Coco Gauff of The United States during the women’s singles final at the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

An inviting Paris night sky is lit up by starry balls in the 2023 Roland Garros poster art.

Roland Garros officially unveiled the 2023 poster art today.

In the piece titled Land of the Stars, young French artist Maxime Verdier re-imagines Roland Garros as a starscape where all dreams are possible.

It’s a historic breakthrough for Roland Garros’ distinguished history of poster art. This is the first Roland Garros official post to be drawn entirely in colored pencil.

Court Philippe-Chatrier is at the center of the piece presented bathed in a halo of light beneath a night sky with bright yellow tennis ball stars lighting up the sky serving symbolically as the alluring tennis dreams of players and fans of all ages.

“When I was asked to create this poster, a memory came back to me,” Verdier told the official Roland Garros website. “I had a friend at school who played a lot of tennis and often watched Roland-Garros. I didn’t play tennis, but he shared his passion with me. It was at that point that I started to take an interest, to discover Nadal and Federer.

“What was wonderful was the starry-eyed look he had when he talked about those players. That was my first inspiration. “

“When I visited the stadium, I also became fully aware of the passion that people who watch tennis have,” Verdier said. “It’s lovely to see. It seems to me that there aren’t many sport lovers out there as enthusiastic as tennis fans.

“When I did this poster, I was mainly thinking about children in tennis clubs, and encouraging them to want to go further in their sport.”