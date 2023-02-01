Hall of Fame Announces Initiatives for Black History Month, Featuring Althea Gibson

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

The pivotal role black tennis athletes have played in history and culture is a centerpiece of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s celebration of Black History Month.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with two new education initiatives that highlight the roles of Black tennis athletes in history and culture.

As part of the ITHF’s ongoing initiative to educate and spotlight Black tennis history, fans can now explore 16 new additions to the digital exhibit Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis.

The ITHF is additionally partnering with the National Archives and National Archives Foundation to host a lecture with Professor Ashley Brown to discuss her book Serving Herself: The Life and Times of Althea Gibson.

New Additions to Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis Featured Throughout February

Launched in February 2022, the digital exhibit Breaking Boundaries highlights the breakthroughs, evolution, and impact of Black tennis players and contributors globally.

Fans can browse the interactive globe online at breakingboundaries.tennisfame.com to explore these individuals’ on-court achievements and lasting impacts on the sport. In the past year, fans have submitted their suggestions for noteworthy additions to the ever-evolving exhibit. Following review by the ITHF’s Black History Committee, several fan submissions have been added along with the committee’s selections.

The 16 additions for 2023 include current stars such as American Frances Tiafoe and Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi, alongside American legends like administrator Rodney Harmon, WTA champion Renee Blount and former Netherlands Davis Cup captain Stanley Franker.

“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is excited to recognize these new additions to Breaking Boundaries,” said Katrina Adams, chair of the ITHF’s Black Tennis History Committee. “Through this exhibit, the ITHF is doing vital work in preserving these individuals’ history, and sharing their stories of inspiration with the next generation. We are grateful for the tremendous reception and many fan submissions to Breaking Boundaries in the past year.”